Lafayette 6th grader interviews former First Lady Michelle Obama

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – 11-year-old Zhoriél Tapo, from Lafayette, recently fulfilled one of her bucket list items when she interviewed former first lady Michelle Obama. Zhoriél Tapo, a Kid Reporter who reports “news for kids, by kids” for the award-winning Scholastic Kids Press program, received the opportunity to ask Mrs. Obama about her new Netflix television show, Waffles + Mochi.

You can watch a clip of their conversation here: https://kpcnotebook.scholastic.com/post/meet-waffles-and-mochi

About Zhoriél Tapo:

Zhoriél Tapo is one of 45 Kid Reporters in Scholastic Kids Press.

Zhoriél is 12 years old and is a 6th grader from Lafayette, LA.

Full online bio: https://kpcnotebook.scholastic.com/author/zhori-l-tapo

About Scholastic Kids Press: