WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Louisiana tech women’s basketball claimed their first conference title since 2011 with a 82-56 win over University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers inside the Thomas Assembly Center Saturday afternoon.





The title also marks the first for the Techsters since joining Conference USA. The Lady Techsters have earned a one seed and double bye in next week’s 2022 C-USA basketball championships in Frisco, Texas.



La tech, finished with an overall record of 19-10 and 11-7 record in conference play, the ladies will await the winner of the Western Kentucky and UAB game, a matchup that will take place on Wednesday, march 9th. at 1:30 p.m. CT inside the Ford Center at The Star.





La Tech’s first game in the tournament will take place on Thursday, mar. 10 at 1:30 p.m. on CT Court A inside the Ford Center at The Star.