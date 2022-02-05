RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) —

La Tech women’s basketball is also celebrating national girls and women and sports day let’s take you get some of the highlights of this I’s afternoon game.

Lady Techsters going on a 13-5 run early in the first quarter as they kept the separation majority of the game coming out the half, Lady Techsters up 40 to 27.

panthers managed to close the lead heading into the 4th quarter 65 to 40. Lady Techsters exploding offensively for a 20 point lead as they went on to win 81 to 62.

Lady Techsters is now 8-1 at home this season and with three more home games within the next week the lady Techsters are looking to make their move in the c-USA west division standings. Tech sits at 5-5 in conference play behind UTEP and Southern Miss.

Also lady Techsters continue to be one of the top defensive teams in conference USA ranking no. 3 in scoring defense no. 5 in blocked shots.

Next game for the lady Techsters we back here on Karl Malone’s court, Monday, February 7 as they welcomed UTEP miners for that game is at 6:30 pm.