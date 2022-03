RUSTON, La ( KTVE/KARD ) —

Louisiana tech women’s basketball claimed their first conference title since 2011 with a win over uab blazers inside the thomas assembly center saturday afternoon (82-56)

The title also marks the first for the techsters since joining conference usa.

Tech shot 50 percent on the night (33-66) and 58 percent from three (10-17) while UAB Blazers hit 21-49 shots for 42 percent and was 4-11 from three.