RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech athletics rolled out the blue carpet for its 8th Annual Techspys on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Members of the student-athlete advisory committee presented a total of 16 awards including the female Gatorade Athlete of the Year.

That moment felt great actually because that’s honestly I’ve never won anything… Gatorade player anything like that in high school anyway. Once they said my name for Gatorade player of the year I already knew what I was going to say in my speech. I knew I was going to have to give one speech so I already had one speech ready and when I got up there they believed in me and I was just excited to be there. Keiunna Walker of Lady Techsters basketball

