Louisiana Tech Women’s basketball are hosting the Houston Cougars in the opening round of the 2022 Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

Lady Techsters will appear in their 34th national postseason tournament Thursday (Mar. 17th) after earning an automatic bid for winning conference USA’s West Division during the regular season. Which was the lady Techsters first conference title since joining C-USA in 2011.

Things also La Tech Women’s Basketball has achieved going into the post season. Lady Techsters win over UAB Blazers in the quarterfinals of the C-USA’s tournament also gave Techsters their first 20-win season since the 2010-11 season. The win also gave Coach Brooke Stoehr’s 100th wins as the La Tech Women’s basketball head coach. This moves her into third all-time behind Sonja Hogg and Leon Barmore.

According to LaTechSports.com By the numbers Techsters led conference USA in field goal percentage (.433) and free-throw percentage (.761) this season while averaging top-three offense with 67.6 ppg and a top-five defense allowing 60.1 ppg

Louisiana Tech and Houston will meet for the 11th time in program history with Tech holding a 6-4 series advantage.

Techsters last win over the Cougars came in Ruston during the 2018-19 season (100-88) in overtime, but Houston won the last meeting during 2019-20 in Houston (67-53).



Lady Techsters opening match up with Houston Cougars this Thursday March 17th tip off set for 6:00pm inside the Thomas Assembly Center.