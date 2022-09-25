RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was College Gameday Sunday afternoon at Louisiana Tech University. Lady Techsters Volleyball and Soccer teams hosted a double header with the Rice Owls for their second Conference-USA play.

Lady Techsters served up straight runs from tip off, the ladies went a on 4-0 scoring run taking a 4-2 lead in the first set.

Sydney Jackwin was leading with two kills and seven digs midway through the first set.

Louisiana Tech’s Sydney Jackwin on a serve set during Conference USA play with the Rice Owls. Photo by Dominique Williams

Then, Rice took control after being tied at 7 the Owls continue to pull away from a score of 15-12 to extending the lead 25 – 18 by the end of the first set.

Later on, during set number two Lady Techsters chasing a come back as they went on a five and zero scoring run trailing Rice 12 to 14.

Rice would take set number two, Lady Techsters McKenzie Johnson had 13 digs and Sydney Jackwin with 10.

Louisiana Tech fought to keep hope alive in the third set but the rice owls would stay on top throughout the rest of the game and sweep the Lady Techsters three sets to zero.

Louisiana Tech Soccer hosted their second Conference USA match up with the Rice Owls inside Robert Mack Field.

Just before the match Louisiana Tech Athletics highlighted members of the soccer team

for International Student Game Recognition.

Rice owls kicked off moving right to left, then Lady Techsters would gain ball control early at the 15 minute mark. A corner kick from Kalli Matlock goes over Josie Studer’s head away from the goal.

Rice gets a goal in the 29 minute leading one – nile, then owls would score another goal at the 32 minute.

In the 51 minute Emma Jones would get a goal in for the Techsters from an corner assist by Tommy kuroyangi.

Techsters fighting through the second half but rice remain in control for the rest of the game scores goal number four in the 76 minute and held on for the win 4-1.

Grambling State’s Volleyball team continue South Western Athletic Conference play with Alcorn State. GSU’s

Jayden James registered a team-high 13 kills as the lady tigers closed Sunday’s game with a 3-0 victory over Alcorn State.

For Grambling State Soccer team faced in-state rival Southern University. GSU’s Freshman forward Karlyn Judge’s first half goal held for the rest of the match as the lady tigers defeat Southern Jaguars 1-nile.

Up Next for Louisiana Tech Volleyball they continue conference play with Texas at El Paso tip off is set for Friday, Sept 30th. at 7 p.m.

Lady Techsters Soccer returns back to Robert Mack Field for a conference play with FIU Panthers kick off is set Sunday, Oct 2nd. at 1 p.m.