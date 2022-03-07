CHICAGO (AP) — Allen Sanderson worked for a minor league team when he was growing up in Idaho, providing a ride home for Dick Allen long before he became a feared slugger with the Phillies. That’s part of how Sanderson sees baseball’s labor strife, as a longtime baseball fan.

But he also follows along from a different perspective, one of a sports economist at the University of Chicago. He says there is no right answer when it comes to the division of profits between owners and players. Some experts are watching the talks more from an academic viewpoint while the sides try to chart a path forward, hoping to get baseball back on the field.