La Veto Session is a Go

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the first time under the current constitution Louisiana legislators have decided to hold a veto session in an effort to overturn some of Governor John Bel Edwards vetos.

His rejection of two bills in particular appears to have been what prompted the push back by Republicans.

They are the Conceal Carry bill, which loosens restrictions for those who conceal carry a gun, and a transgender bill that bans transgender school athletes from competing against the gender of which they’ve identified.

Both the House and Senate were able to reach the two-thirds vote benchmark.

The session will be held starting July 20th, and could last until July 24th.