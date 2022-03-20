RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Louisiana tech opened their outdoor season with hosting the Jim Mize invitational at the sports complex with Grambling state — Jackson state and Centenary college of Louisiana



The Mize meet became a tradition to honor the long time legendary coach Jim Mize



The invitational conducted of 27 events between field, sprint and long distance



La tech had winners in women’s 100m hurdles — 100m and 4×1 relay team

Grambling state won the 1500m run and claimed second in the 4×1 relay team

In the field events — la tech won the high jump



And for the men events — la tech won the 110m hurdles — the 100m — Grambling claimed second in the 200m



Next up for la tech they traveled down to rice university for the Victor Lopez classic Saturday march 26th in Houston, Texas.