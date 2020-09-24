LA Tech preps for home opener; Fans can expect the stadium to look a little different

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– It’s a very exciting time for students and Bulldogs fans. The first home game will be held on Sept. 26 against Houston Baptist at the Joe Aillet Stadium. There will be a few changes due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Louisiana is in Phase three of the ‘Stay at home order’, so the stadium can only be at 25% capacity, which means a little more than 7,000 fans can attend. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are highly suggested.

Single-game tickets are also still available, but these must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. Single-game tickets will not be sold on LA Tech gamedays this season.

From a caution standpoint, the university is doing mobile ticketing and mobile parking passes to keep contact at a minimum.

“We have had a lot of time communicating with our folks phonecalls, emails, texts, letting them know the capacity we are at. We are also doing a clear bag policy this year.” Paul Cabbes with Louisiana Tech University said.

There is also a new addition to the stadium. The university is displaying a new banner showcasing 26 Bulldog legends. People who have made a huge impact both on and off of the football field.

That banner was put up on Tuesday, so this weekend will be the first time fan will have a chance to see it in person.

University leaders say this project has been in the works for quite some time. Students and staff voted on who would be on the banner. Cabbes said he has already received a great response from some of the players showcased.

“Quinton Patton, who is a fan favorite of ours was beyond excited to be a part of this list of 26 players,” Cabbes said. “Willie Roaf, who is always funny responds and says well I’m all over that stadium, which is kind of funny, Luke McCown was fired up about it, Matt Stover, we had a great response from our former players.”

Now they are excited to see reactions from fans as people fill the stands at this weekend’s game.