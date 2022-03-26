RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Louisiana tech kicked off game two against the FIU panthers for the conference home series opening Saturday afternoon.

Bottom of the third inning la tech lead 1-0 Wade Elliot at bat — hits one drive to center field to get a base hits and Logan McLeod goes from second base and runs in for the a bulldog score

Bottom of the 6th —- la tech get’s 5 straight hit by pitch while two outs were left.

Phillip Matulia gets RBI double bulldogs lead 8-0. Then later in the ballgame — Jorge Corona sets up a 2 run shot for the bulldogs and la tech closes out game 2 with the final 12-nile inside the love shack.