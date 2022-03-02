RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) —

LA Tech has now won two straight over Old Dominion after the 67-54 victory.

The win was the second largest comeback of the season for the Bulldogs as they were down by as much as 11 in the game.

Wednesday win marked the 150th career wins for coach Eric Konkol during his time as head coach of the basketball program.

Fifth-year seniors Amorie Archibald and Exavian Christon played their final game inside the (TAC). Both players came to La Tech in 2017 and have spent the past five seasons as bulldogs, combining to play in 266 career games.

LA Tech will finish their regular season on Saturday, March 5 at UAB. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT