WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

LA Tech (16-5, 7-2 C-USA) took off early in the second half, going on a 15-0 run with three straight three-pointers

North Texas (15-4, 8-1 C-USA) battled back though, countering with a 10-0 run and eventually getting its deficit down to two at 62-60 with 1:40 to go.

Amorie Archibald had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his three-point attempt was off the mark.

With the loss, LA Tech Bulldogs now leads the all-time series over North Texas Mean Green, 27-14.This was the 9th time in the last 10 meetings that the game was decided by six points or less.

LA Tech starts February with a three-game road stretch on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Florida Atlantic. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Final Scores:

La Tech Bulldogs: 62

North Texas Mean Green: 63