La Tech Bulldogs falls 83-76 to UAB Blazers ending 7-game winning streak on Karl Malone Court Saturday Afternoon

RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) —

UAB Blazes out of Ruston 83 to 76 the final and holds on to the top spot in the west division for another day also end La Tech seven-game winning streak.

Amorie Archibald scored a team-high 27 points, the second most of his career in a single game

Keaston Willis registered 11 points, eclipsing 1,000 points for his collegiate career.

kenneth lofton, jr. registered his 10th double-double of the season (most in c-usa) with 24 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Next game for La Tech will be back at home as they welcome Rice University on Karl Malone court Thursday Jan. 27th tip off at 6:30pm