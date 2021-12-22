LA Tech Bulldogs defeats Crowley’s Ridge College 99-57 at Karl Malone Court

Ruston, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

Louisiana Tech Men’s Basketball concluded their non-conference slate with a match up with the visiting Crowley’s Ridge College at Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Bulldogs tipped off with a big lead early in the first half, first few plays in the first three minutes Keaston Willis alley hoops to Cobe Williams for a slam dunk.

Just a couple short plays afterwards, bulldogs with posession, pass made to kenneth Lofton Jr he would fake the three and drives down baseline for yet another slam!

Bulldogs had an 11-0 lead until Crowley’s Ridge picked up some temple and trailed the bulldogs for majority of the half.

Freshmen Alex Mero had a stand out play, as the Pioneers had lost possession but will get recovered. Same drive, the ball gets passed to Alex Mero on the wing, does a little one two and has Exavian Christon ankles broken and hit the three to the bottom of the net.

Pioneers continue to battle through the bulldogs but would not close the gap as the bulldogs go on to bounce back with Wednesday (Dec 22nd.) win 99 to 56

Bulldogs will return back on Karl Malone court Thursday Dec 20th taking on Marshall University at 8pm



Team Leaders in Wednesday match up vs Crowley’s Ridge College;

Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 14 points, Keaston Willis chipped in 13, Cobe Williams scored 12 and Kenny Hunter had 10 for Louisiana Tech.

Braxton Cousins had 20 points for the Pioneers. Ke Roberson and Alex Mero each had 14 points.

Louisiana Tech will head into winter break with their record at 9-3