LA Tech Bulldogs defeat Marshall 79 to 56 and Warhawks Women Hoops’ fall 58 to 50 at Home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSTON, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories