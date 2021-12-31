LA Tech Bulldogs defeat Marshall 79 to 56 and Warhawks Women Hoops’ fall 58 to 50 at Home

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--Due to a recent power outage thousands of Entergy customers were left without working utilities. Entergy customers say that they hope the power is restored before the start of the new year.

According to Entergy around 10am damaged equipment caused thousands of customers to lose power in their homes. Streetlights, businesses, are more were affected by the outage. Entergy customer and owner of Travel Plaza Vijay Singh says having power is essential to his business.

Vijay Singh, "Today and tomorrow we are busy and if we don't have power, it's not good for our business and our customers, we need power to come back soon."

Entergy says they've starting restoring power, but there isn't a set time table for when every customer's power will be restored .