RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) —

The bulldogs came into game 3 after coming back from behind in both games 1 and 2.

It was bottom of the 3rd inning and bases were loaded with no outs as La Tech’s Cole Mcconnell comes through with a 2-run single to the lead 3-1.

La Tech’s Matulia crosses home on a wild pitch while there were still no outs in the bulldog 3rd inning.

Later on middle of the 5th the shockers score 2 in the 5th as bulldogs still lead 4-3

La Tech’s Adarius Myers with a clutch 2-out RBI knock to bring a run home.

Diamond dogs closes out the opening series with a sweep 3-0 with the final score of game 3 (5-3)