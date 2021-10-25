La. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announces early voting site

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) Secretary of State Louisiana Kyle Ardoin annouced in a press release on Monday, October 25 a temporary site for early voting in New Orleans at Louisiana State University LSU Health Sciences Center, located at 433 Bolivair street.

Parking is free for voters. Polls open from 8:30 to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday except for Sundays.

“Due to the lingering effects of COVID-19, and in an effort to provide for adequate social distancing for New Orleans voters, we are temporarily holding early voting at the LSU Health Sciences Center in addition to our other early voting sites,” Secretary Ardoin said. “I thank the staff at LSU HSC and Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Dr. Sandra Wilson for their help in securing this site, and for working with our team so closely.”

According to the press release the temporary site will operate from October 30 through November 6 for the November 13 primary election, and from November 27 through December 4 for the December 11 general election.

For additional voter information or registration questions, call the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov