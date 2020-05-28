La. lawmakers refuse to shield incentive recipient details

BATON ROUGE, La. (05-27-2020) — House lawmakers have rejected a proposal pushed by Louisiana business groups to shield from the public information reported by companies receiving tax incentives from the state. Opponents said the measure would hide crucial information about businesses benefiting from taxpayer-financed programs. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber sought the legislation by Republican Sen. Mack “Bodi” White. The bill easily won Senate approval. But lawmakers on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee raised concerns. Only three committee members supported the measure Wednesday, while eight voted to kill it. The measure would have made information classified as “personally identifying” exempt from public records law when companies submit it in exchange for tax incentives.

