BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Though Louisiana is making headway through August and inching closer to autumn, summer temperatures still seem to be in full force.

As this is the case, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) on Tuesday (August 16) urged locals to keep precautions related to heat safety in mind.

LDH warned, “Even a short amount of time in #extremeheat can lead to heat-related illness, with the very young and the elderly most vulnerable. It can result in a trip to the ER or even cause death if not properly treated.”

The agency added that other individuals are also considered especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, including pregnant women, anyone who spends a lot of time outside in hot temperatures, and people with chronic health illnesses such as heart or kidney disease, breathing conditions, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

A few measures that a person can take to reduce the likelihood of being overcome by a heat-related illness are found below.

Some signs of heat related illnesses are listed below.

