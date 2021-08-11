La. attorney general warns of numerous child product recalls

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — La. Attorney General Jeff Landry has released a list of recalled children’s products of which parents should be made aware.

“As Louisiana Attorney General, I am committed to making our state a safer place for our children,” said Landry. “I urge families to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

  • Infant Bath by BATTOP
  • Children’s Bath Wraps by 10-in-1 RH
  • Infant Teethers by Battat
  • Infant Activity Rattles by Playgro
  • Cat & Jack Baby Rompers by Target
  • Infant Sleep Bags by TJX
  • Inclined Sleeper Accessory by Kolcraft
  • Brutus Swing Sets by Leisure Time Products
  • Slap Watches by K&M International
  • Girls Puffer Jackets by JCPenny
  • METROUS Strollers by Ergobaby
  • Children’s Fishing Toy Games by Blue Star Trading
  • 4-in-1 or 2-in-1 Rock’ n Glide Soothers by Fisher-Price
  • Children’s Nightgowns by Booph
  • Adapters included with RumbleSeats by UPPAbaby
  • Children’s Robes by SIORO
  • Children’s Nightgowns by Auranso Official
  • Girl’s Nightgowns by La Paloma

For further information on the recalls, you can view more at the attorney general’s website.

