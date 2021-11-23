La. Attorney General opposes vaccine mandate proposal for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Attorney General Jeff Landry is against requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for some Louisiana students.

The Louisiana Department of Health is proposing to add the vaccine to the list of required shots for students 16 and up.

.@LADeptHealth has proposed a rule mandating all Louisiana students attending kindergarten through twelfth grade receive the #COVID19 shot. I am pushing back!https://t.co/x9DdXMWf7i #lagov #lalege — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) November 22, 2021

In a video posted on YouTube, Landry said he has sent a letter to LDH opposing the requirement.

He also wrote the legislature with instructions on how to curtail what he calls, an overreach and abuse by the governor.

“Our office will stand up to government abuse and bullying, and to the president and the governor, coercion is not consent. Medical decisions for our children should be made by parents, not bureaucrats,” said Landry.

The state’s Health and Welfare Committee will review the proposal on December 6.