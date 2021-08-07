KTVE/KARD presents “Operation Vaccination”

(KTVE/KARD)— KTVE/KARD is teaming up with health professionals, community leaders and others around the ArkLaMiss to help get people vaccinated.

On Tuesday, August 2, Governor John Bel reinstated the mask mandate and continued to encourage the citizens of Louisiana to get vaccinated. It has been announced in the days since that Louisiana and Arkansas’s hospitals continue to be devastated by a lack of ICU beds available as the numbers of infected continue to rise steadily.

Join us for a special day of programming including interviews with both Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, as well as Francis Collins, Director of the National Institute of Health. We will also have an in depth list of locations and businesses offering vaccinations.