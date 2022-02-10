WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE and KARD family is saying farewell to one of their digital producers. Brandon Ringo started in production running our graphics machine three years ago. Brandon quickly moved up the ranks to serve as a newscast director and finally moved to publishing stories to the website. Before joining our digital team, Ringo also wrote articles about Judas Priest, Motorhead, Megadeth, and Slayer for New Noise Magazine.

Ringo has accepted a position working with another member of the Nexstar family in Little Rock, Arkansas. While we are saddened by his departure, we wish him well and know that our loss is KARK‘s gain.

KTVE/KARD Team gathers to say goodbye to Brandon Ringo.

KTVE/KARD Team gathers to say goodbye to Brandon Ringo.

KTVE/KARD Team gathers to say goodbye to Brandon Ringo.

Ringo, we wish you well and we will miss you and the positive energy you brought to the office.