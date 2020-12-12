WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We at KTVE and KARD are ringing in the Holiday Season with you and the Salvation Army.
Join us Monday, December 14th in front of Hobby Lobby in West Monroe from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as we join the other Salvation Army Bell Ringers.
The entire news team will be out front of the story ringing those Salvation Army bells, helping to generate donated money to support those who really need it right now.
So many families have been hit hard by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and every penny is needed.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- ‘It’s hard,’ Father of Magnolia teen speaks out, two juveniles and an adult accused in his son’s murder
- Louisiana AG asks SCOTUS to halt ruling that struck down part of state’s sex offender ID law
- Democratic lawmakers blast GOP colleagues’ support of suit tossed by Supreme Court
- President Trump signs one-week government-wide funding bill to avert shutdown
- KTVE and KARD join the Salvation Army to help those in need during the holidays