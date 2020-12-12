KTVE and KARD join the Salvation Army to help those in need during the holidays

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We at KTVE and KARD are ringing in the Holiday Season with you and the Salvation Army.

Join us Monday, December 14th in front of Hobby Lobby in West Monroe from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as we join the other Salvation Army Bell Ringers.

The entire news team will be out front of the story ringing those Salvation Army bells, helping to generate donated money to support those who really need it right now.

So many families have been hit hard by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and every penny is needed.