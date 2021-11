WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, KTVE and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana will begin its Christmas Cheer Virtual Food Drive. The food drive will end on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Participants can donate funds and pick their favorite participating school. KTVE will announce the totals and winning schools on Friday, December 21, 2021. To participate in the food drive, click here.