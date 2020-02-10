Krewe of Janus stops by to discuss their signature throws!

WEST MONROE, La. (2/10/2020) — With Mardi Gras season comes tons of food, drinks and of course, beads! Krewe of Janus’ Hailey Kenly and Steve Turner stop by to tell us about this year’s throws for the big parade this Saturday, February 15th.

They also want to emphasize the importance of safety at the parade, for both riders and spectators. Turner holds a class to teach people how to properly throw the beads and other safety tips. Also, he tells parents it’s important to write a contact number on their children’s hand just in case they get lost in the crowd.

For more information, you can visit Krewe of Janus’ website http://www.kreweofjanusonline.com/.