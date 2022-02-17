MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD)- The Krewe of Janus is hosting its 39th annual Mardi Gras parade this Saturday February 19th. The theme of this years parade is “Janus goes to Hollywood.”

The Krewe of Janus was established in 1984. It was organized by the twin cities’ Jaycees and became an independent organization in 1989.

The Krewe of Janus promotes tourism in the twin cities of Monroe and West Monroe, La by sponsoring and conducting a Mardi Gras parade each year. This parade has been recognized as one of the top 20 tourism events in the south for several years.

Hailey Kenly, throws lieutenant, for the Krewe of Janus says this year’s parade could be one of the biggest turnouts they have ever seen. “This year will be amazing and fun we look to have well over 3.5 million throws coming off of these floats.”