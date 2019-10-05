Krewe of Janus celebrates it’s 10th annual Queens Day Out

MONROE, LA (10/05/19)–Did you know Monroe has 37 Queens, well Queens of Janus that is. This September, Krewe of Janus crowned it’s newest queen, Donna Tolar.

Landry Vineyards hosted the 10th annual Queens Day Out. It’s a time for former Queens to come together and welcome the newest ladies. A Queen’s duties include multiple appearances and of course helping out with the 2020 Mardi Gras Parade.

“It’s awesome, there is no way to express this or how much fun it is and what it means to be apart of this group,” said Donna Tolar, Queen of Janus #37

This year’s Krewe of Janus’ parade will be February 15th and the theme is “The Magic of Fairytails.”