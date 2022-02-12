MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Mardi Gras season has officially kicked-off this weekend, and the Krewe of Janus welcomed the Lieutenant Governor to be a part of the experience.

Floats, masks, and dress-up for the occasion. This year Mardi Gras kick-off brings tradition and history back to life.

“To be here with family and with my great aunt’s dress, and knowing the history of my aunt marching in Mardi Gras before women had the right to vote, knowing that tradition of carrying on women in Mardi Gras, and to have this dress is kind of emotional.” Says Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

“It’s been an awesome experience that I’m finally getting to do this, and that I’m getting to share with the lieutenant governor the history of this dress, which is his great aunt and her grandmother’s dress.” Says 38/39 queen of Krewe of Janus 2022, Janice Nelson.

And the 2022 Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras promises to bring that legacy making it even more special.

“I’m just honored to be here because this is our heritage, and our family means everything to us. So it’s nice to be here with Billy.” Says Lieutenant Governor’s family member, Shirley Kusincoker.

“I see it’s gonna be bigger and better than ever. The passion and love it’s built up.

We were able to host the 100th year anniversary with an exhibit and talk about it and to have the book now, to see my great aunt’s picture in there and read about that rich history and knowing the tradition that it’s been carried on in here just makes it that extra special.” Says Nungesser.

The Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade is set for February 19th.