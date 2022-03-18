MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Kona Ice of Northeast Louisiana (NELA) Event Coordinator Raven Adcox, the organization is celebrating its 10th year in business on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. The organization stated its partnering with the Macaroni Kid’s 2022 Summer Camp Expo and the Zoo to give the first 500 guests with a ticket a kiddie Kona shaved ice on Saturday.

Kona Ice of NELA will be providing a giveback check to the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society. The organization reported that the giveback check is to thank the society for all of their hard work and for allowing Kona Ice of NELA to interact with the community through the zoo.

“Through our Kona Ice business for the last 10 years we have provided a quality product and a positive environment for all ages to enjoy, and we have also developed long lasting relationships with some wonderful institutions such as the Monroe Zoo, Kiroli Park, and many, many schools, businesses, and churches,” One of the Kona Ice of NELA Owners Sharon Dickson said. “We have enjoyed and will continue to enjoy the beautiful smiles and happy memories Kona Ice brings to so many people in our area.”

According to Adcox, the event starts at 10 a.m., but the Kona Ice of NELA truck will be at the zoo all day for park guests.