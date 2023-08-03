WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — School is starting back up soon, which could cause students to have an increase in stress and anxiety. It’s important to have good mental health to start the school year strong.

Freddie Amos, a partially licensed professional counselor, explained the importance of mental health when school starts. “It can be really overwhelming, and I think kids don’t really know how to talk about that very well sometimes. For parents and teachers, being a safe space—a place where kids can talk about that—even asking those kinds of questions like, How has school been? What are the things that are going on inside of you internally?”

Transitioning into middle school and high school can be hard, but Amos says you’re not alone. “Any transition is stressful for any person, so I think it’s important for parents and teachers to really encourage their students, whether it’s from middle school to high school or, you know, elementary school to middle school, to say it’s okay to feel that overwhelming feeling. The best thing is everyone’s having that same thought, that same feeling, so reminding yourself that you’re not alone in that, but also feeling like you can talk about it.”

Amos explains that you can get help if you’re feeling stressed. “In most schools they have a school counselor so, I would say start with the school counselor. Tell the school counselor how you’re feeling and what your needs are, and hopefully they have the discernment to say, Okay, you need that extra layer of support; let’s recommend you to a local counselor who can really work on the social anxiety and the worry of school.”