MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Mary Hildebrand, on Friday, April 15, 2022, which is Good Friday, the Knights of Columbus Council #1337 has planned a Living Stations of the Cross.

The event will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Forsythe Park. According to Hildebrand, everyone is welcome to attend.

Photo courtesy of Mary Hildebrand

“This is an incredible way to remember the true reason for Easter,” Hildebrand stated. For more information email mary.margaret023@gmail.com.