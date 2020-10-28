Kiwanis announces plans for Pancake Day, Christmas Parade

TWIN CITIES (KTVE/KARD) The Twin Cities will still spread holiday cheer while working hard not to spread COVID-19.

Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita announced they are still holding their annual Pancake Day and Christmas parade this year, with the theme being “Christmas in Paradise”.

This will include some tweaks, as throwing items will not be allowed in the parade this year, with social distancing and mask wearing encouraged.

And with COVID guidelines still up in the air, final details will come around Thanksgiving time.

“And it’s simply because our plans have really not developed because of COVID. Please be patient with us as we work to develop those plans and we’ll keep you posted as they come to maturity” says Doug Seegers, Director of Community Affairs with the City of Monroe.

For more information and the latest on events, you can click on the links below:

Christmas on the River: christmasontheriver.org

Kiwanis Pancake Day & Christmas Parade: monroelakiwanis.org