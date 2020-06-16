KITTEN SEASON: Animal shelter packed with cats; Need help finding forever homes for kittens

MONROE, LA. (06/16/2020)– Animal shelters all over the ArkLaMiss are packed with animals who need a loving home.

“Typically during the warmer months, which is 10 months out of the year here, cats are breeding and people aren’t having them either spayed or neutered,” Brooke Wells, Shelter Director, said.

During the summer, cats reproduce faster than other times of the year. Some call it ‘Kitten Season.’

Wells said the River Cities Humane Society for Cats is already seeing the impact.

“This time of year we are just really overrun being the only no kill cat shelter in the area,” Wells said.

Whether you’re looking to foster or just drop off a few supplies, your help is crucial.

“We do provide everything you need to foster kittens. We are also in need to baby food, bleach, any kind of cleaning supplies, kitten milk,” Wells said.

Also needed at the shelter-

Chicken baby food

Tuna in water

Paper towels, Mechanic’s paper towels

Puppy pads

Dawn Dishwashing Liquid

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Hand Sanitizer

Large Trash Bags

Cat & Dog Treats

New Cat Toys

Pet Carriers (small/medium, new/used)

Canned Dog Food (for resident pups)

If you’re looking for a new furry companion, Wells said all cats and kitten come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

“Adopting definitely makes more room for another cat or kitten to come into the shelter,” Wells said. “We really have a cat or kitten for any family, so once a family fills out an preapplication we can help match them up with a cat that is best suited for their home.”

The non-profit is asking that you schedule an appointment before going to the shelter to help prevent overcrowding. You can visit rivercitiescats.org to schedule your appointment today.