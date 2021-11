UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Monroe Police say they have made an arrest in the November 6th shooting in downtown Monroe. According to police, Monroe Police Department Investigators have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile.

Detectives say they got information and found evidence establishing that the teen was the shooting suspect. The teen was booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.