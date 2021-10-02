Kiroli Park hostes NELA Celtic Festival 17th anniversary

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but this year, the Celtic Festival celebrated its 17th anniversary .

This is the longest -running festival still in existence in the Ouachita Parish area.

The NELA Celtic Festival seeks to preserve the rich Celtic heritage. Director of West Monroe Parks & Recreation, Stuart Hodnett, says they’re happy to bring the annual Celtic Festival back to the park.

“It really warms our hearts here at the Kiroli foundation. we’re here to see people having a good time. Come out and spend time in a family environment.” Says Hodnett.

“To just enjoy the vendors, artisans and Celtic Festivals. So, it just warms our hearts really.”