WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Kiroli Park announces upcoming Christmas festivities. On Saturday, December 18, 2021 and Sunday, December 19, 2021, Christmas at Kiroli Weekend Celebration will take place from 1 PM to 4 PM. The event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, smore’s, visits with Santa and other special guests. Regular park admission will be in place.

Part of the festivities will be Kiroli’s S’mores at the Park. The event will occur on the same day as the Christmas at Kiroli Weekend Celebration and it will take place from 4 PM to 5 PM. Visitors will be charged $2 per s’mores kit and are encouraged to pay with cash.