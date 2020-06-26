Kiroli Park adds new summer activity to do while still practicing social distancing

MONROE, La (06/26/20) — Kiroli Park is always working to provide a place where families can explore nature and learn more about plants and trees. For the first time, they’re adding a scavenger hunt included with a park visit.

“One of them is a garden scavenger hunt and you just basically search for all of the items on the scavenger hunt throughout the park,” said Haley Martin, Manager of Kiroli Park.

On the garden scavenger hunt, it has things like finding a purple flower, a pinecone, or a flowerpot. But it’s not the only scavenger hunt Kiroli is bringing to the park this year.

“Our second scavenger hunt is our critter jitter scavenger hunt which is a little bit more challenging. You basically pick up your clue at the gatehouse and you solve your riddle and if you can solve it, you’ll find the next clue,” said Martin.

And if you solve all 10 clues on the critter jitter hunt, you’ll find some critter friends waiting for you at the last clue. Martin says she wanted to create an activity to give families a chance to get outside while being socially distant from other people.

“It’s an activity we could have altogether outdoors and the kids can explore nature and work on their skills of observation, and teamwork, and problem-solving,” said Martin.

She also says the garden scavenger hunt is good for the younger nature explorers and the critter jitter hunt is good for the older adventurers.

If you find the critters at the end of the critter jitter hunt and post a photo on Facebook tagging Kiroli Park; you’ll be entered in a raffle to win a family pass to the park.