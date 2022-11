WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– From November 25, 2022, to December 25, 2022, the Kiroli Foundation will be hosting a Christmas drive-thru lighting at Kiroli Park in West Monroe, La. The event will take place from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information, contact Kiroli Park at 318-396-4016.