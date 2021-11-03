Kids in Louisiana ages 5 to 22 are now eligible for the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The director of the centers for disease control and prevention signed off Tuesday night that children ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.

Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) join the CDC’s recommendation panel and are getting together health units and providers to start giving out those vaccines.

The LDH on Wednesday formally adopted the CDC’s recommendation effective immediately children 5 years of age and up to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The vaccine is in the process of being shipped to all health units and providers in the northeast area, the LDH says in the coming days the federal vaccine finder vaccines.gov will be updated with pediatric

vaccine search capability.

Parent’s in the community had some opinion’s on the new recommendation and some feel it’s still to soon to decide if their child should receive it.

“I don’t think younger kids should get it especially if they have health issues. I didn’t get it because I use to have a heart disease and you know, what if that would have made it worse, and more health issues come upon me and I just don’t agree with it,” say one parent.

Director of Marketing at St Francis Medical Center, Saundra Nalley, says, “Assuming vaccine supplies are available, St. Francis Medical Center will begin providing the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 next week through the St. Francis Vaccine Clinic located at 2600 Tower Drive in Monroe.”

Appointments are recommended and may be made by visiting stfran.com or by calling (318) 966-1002.

Parents I spoke with today say they still feel unsure whether its safe to let their child take the shot and another parent spoke with me off camera and said she feels like her child is just not old enough yet to take the Covid-19 vaccine.