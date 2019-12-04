Kentucky woman sells baby for $2,000

Bowling Green, Kentucky (CNN)— Maria Domingo-Perez, age 31, was arrested on Tuesday for selling her baby for $2,000.

Police responded to a call at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School after officials reported a woman was trying to give a baby away on the property.

Domingo-Perez initially gave police “conflicting statements”, but eventually admitted to giving her baby to a couple.

The couple, Catarina Jose Felipe, age 37, and Jose Manuel Pascual, age 45, told detectives they had paid $2,000 for the child.

Police then arrested Domingo-Perez, Felipe, and Pascual, charging them with selling/purchasing a child for adoption.

Authorities didn’t discuss the gender or age of the baby, but police say the child and Domingo-Perez’s other four children are now in protective custody.

