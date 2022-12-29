BATON ROUGE, La. — Hours after LSU announced that wide receiver Kayshon Boutte would not be available for the Citrus Bowl, Boutte declares for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Tigers star wideout made the announcement on Twitter, saying “After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT.”

The news comes weeks after Boutte said he would return to Baton Rouge for his senior season and help LSU make a run at a national championship.

In 11 games this season, Boutte has registered 48 catches for 538 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In his three-year, 27-game career, Boutte snagged 131 balls for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 205-pound playmaker was a Freshman All-American and All-SEC selection in 2020.

Early NFL Draft projections had Boutte listed as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 field. Many services still consider Boutte a potential first-round draft pick.

Others have Boutte projected as a second-round draft pick.

LSU will play Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday, January 2nd.