WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — One local young student athlete is proving why female sports matter and is making a big impression on not just the city and the state but the country.

Kasee Sketoe from West Monroe high school. Will be going to compete in turkey for the sub-junior junior world powerlifting championship all the way in turkey to represent the U.S.A.

“Representing U.S.A is going to definitely be an amazing feeling. I was proud to represent West Monroe and now Louisiana and now its going to be the U.S. and I just hope that I can carry the reputation all the way down to turkey. I’m ready and I’m prepared but I know closer to time, I’m just going to be so nervous and like packing my bags and it’s going to feel so real getting on the plane and everything, so I just hope that I keep the confidence that I have now even in turkey. Powerlifting is an amazing sport that’s obvious about strength,” says Sketoe.

Now Kasee Sketoe and her teammates will be competing august 28th in turkey. Now Kasee is ranked #1 going into the world powerlifting championship. We will make sure to keep you updated on her status and her results.