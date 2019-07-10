Kansas man tributes late wife with Carrie Underwood truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – You’ve probably seen this truck driving around town, and maybe even heard it too.

“You know I’m pretty lucky, who else gets to drive around with Carrie Underwood all the time,” said Lawrence Young, the owner of the truck. “The radio has never been played in this truck, Carrie Underwood music all the time.”

Lawrence Young coins himself as a Carrie Underwood superfan with his tribute truck.

“My wife and I have loved Carrie Underwood music from the time she was on American Idol in 2005.”

But the reason for the truck is more than just about his love for the music, but for his wife, who got sick in 2010. Kathi Young suffered from Fibromyalgia. She went into surgery in 2010 and later had a second surgery.

“They said she would regain consciousness and I could see her in an hour, well one hour went by 6 hours went by 24 hours went by, she hadn’t regained consciousness.”

She was left with severe brain damage and doctors saying she would never be able to talk again.

“So I immediately started playing Carrie’s music when we put her in the bed at home, and within the first 48 hours we saw more activity.”

Nine weeks later, less than a minute before Kathi died, she told Lawrence one last thing.

“Carrie music help through a rough time,” Young recalled.

So fast forward to today, 70-year-old Lawrence Young driving around Northeast Kansas waving and listening to Carrie Underwood hits.

“I did this to honor my wife and honor Carrie because without Carrie’s music I would have lost my wife 9 weeks earlier.”

So every time he steps foot into his truck, he knows his wife is singing along too.

“She loved Carrie Underwood and I know she’s smiling.”

Lawrence has been to five Carrie Underwood concerts with his wife while she was alive. He has yet to meet her, but that’s all going to change this September when Underwood comes to Wichita.