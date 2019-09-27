Kansas Lane Connector Project: One step closer to completion

MONROE, La. (09/27/19)– On Tuesday, Monroe city council approved the next step for the Kansas Lane Connector project, costing just over $2M, which will be paid through state capital outlay dollars from the Department of Transportation and Development.

“So what this project will do is clear the obstructions, the trees,” Kim Golden, city engineer, said. “They are also going to relocate the water city and sewer service that has to be moved to the outside of the right of way.”

With this approval the clearing and grubbing phase of the project can begin within the next few months.

“The reason why we are doing this is because other utilities including AT&T and Entergy have some additional utility relocations they have to do that are going to take them quite some time,” Golden said.

Once the area is cleared DOTD can start advertising the road project.

“They have a several month process before we’ll actually be seeing anything happen, but I am hopeful that we’ll see some dirt turning before the end of this year,” Golden said.

The successful bidder, Womack and Sons, verified they will be able to finish the project for $2.8M, which is $110,000 less than the original estimate given by the engineers.

“In our overall budget our rightaway cost actually came in under budget as did the utility relocations, so that’s why we are able to go ahead and move on with this phase of the project sooner rather than later,” Golden said.

The 2.6-mile Kansas Lane Connector project will provide an inner loop from I-20 to Kansas lane to Highway 165 North and then back down to Highway 165 South.