Kahlo Tapas & Tequila owner comes in and cooks for morning crew!

WEST MONROE, La. (11/25/19) — Kahlo Tapas and Tequila owner Mario Mata comes in and cooks an authentic Mexican dish for the morning team.

Mata is the owner of the Avocados franchise and his newest restaurant is Kahlo Tapas and Tequila located in downtown Monroe.

Mata demonstrates and explains how these delicious quesadillas are made at Kahlo and what other dishes and drinks the new restaurant has to offer.

Kahlo Tapas and Tequila is located at 428 Desiard St, Monroe, their number is 318-570-4954.