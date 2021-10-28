Juvenile detention escapee, girlfriend caught and arrested

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The final juvenile detention center escapee and his girlfriend have been caught and arrested.

Authorities said Malik Williams, the 18-year-old who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Friday, Oct. 15, and 20-year-old Shameka Holloman, were arrested on Thursday in Houston, Texas.

Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended the couple and both are awaiting extradition.

Williams was one of five juvenile inmates who escaped from the detention center. The four escapees who have already been apprehended face charges of aggravated escape from a penal institution, armed robbery, battery of a correctional facility employee and theft of a motor vehicle.

An investigation by law enforcement officials determined that Holloman had lied to investigators about making a trip to Baton Rouge around the time of Williams’ escape from the detention center, according to an affidavit obtained from BRPD last week.

Police said Holloman faces accessory after the fact and aggravated escape charges.