WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State Women’s Basketball player Justice Coleman will begin her professional basketball journey overseas by playing for the Liffey Celtics in Ireland

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native graduated from Grambling State this past spring 2022. She left GSU as the fifth leading scorer in school history, the GSU women’s basketball coach tweeted from the team’s Twitter page saying “this young lady is one of the toughest players I’ve had the opportunity to coach, definitely a heart of a champion, a straight dog, I am honored to have had the opportunity to be a part of her career at GSU!”

justice finished her senior season with 401 points, 29 steals, and 53 assists, she averaged 12.9 points per game in the 2021-22 season